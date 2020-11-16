McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Shares Bought by Aperio Group LLC

Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 7.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 126,644 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,383 shares during the quarter. Aperio Group LLC owned 0.08% of McKesson worth $18,861,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of McKesson by 69.2% in the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Campbell Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional investors own 86.55% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 6,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $1,043,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,229 shares in the company, valued at $1,522,785. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of McKesson from $202.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of McKesson from $187.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Barclays upgraded shares of McKesson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $166.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of McKesson from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of McKesson from $150.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. McKesson presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $183.86.

NYSE:MCK opened at $182.99 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $155.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $151.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $29.38 billion, a PE ratio of 13.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.81. McKesson Co. has a 1-year low of $112.60 and a 1-year high of $186.03.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 8th. The company reported $4.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.87 by $0.93. McKesson had a net margin of 0.95% and a return on equity of 45.52%. The business had revenue of $60.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 16.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. McKesson’s payout ratio is 11.24%.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions, International, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

