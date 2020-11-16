Memetic / PepeCoin Price Tops $0.0078 (MEME)

Memetic / PepeCoin (CURRENCY:MEME) traded 3.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on November 16th. Over the last seven days, Memetic / PepeCoin has traded 15.1% lower against the US dollar. Memetic / PepeCoin has a market cap of $233,423.88 and approximately $175.00 worth of Memetic / PepeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Memetic / PepeCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0078 or 0.00000048 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Memetic / PepeCoin alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $79.06 or 0.00485682 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded up 19.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00009077 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.49 or 0.00033723 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00002420 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00002235 BTC.

InflationCoin (IFLT) traded up 101.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 26.6% against the dollar and now trades at $137.91 or 0.00847222 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin Profile

Memetic / PepeCoin (CRYPTO:MEME) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 5th, 2015. Memetic / PepeCoin’s total supply is 30,241,075 coins and its circulating supply is 29,873,823 coins. Memetic / PepeCoin’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins. The official website for Memetic / PepeCoin is memetic.ai.

Buying and Selling Memetic / PepeCoin

Memetic / PepeCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Memetic / PepeCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Memetic / PepeCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Memetic / PepeCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Memetic / PepeCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Memetic / PepeCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.