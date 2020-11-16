Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) Issues FY 2021 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.14-1.28 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.95. The company issued revenue guidance of $290-310 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $262.41 million.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VIVO. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Meridian Bioscience in a research note on Friday, September 18th. BidaskClub raised shares of Meridian Bioscience from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Meridian Bioscience from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $17.25.

Get Meridian Bioscience alerts:

VIVO stock opened at $16.92 on Monday. Meridian Bioscience has a 52 week low of $5.51 and a 52 week high of $26.58. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $725.24 million, a P/E ratio of 16.43 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 13th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.05. Meridian Bioscience had a net margin of 18.22% and a return on equity of 21.11%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Meridian Bioscience will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

About Meridian Bioscience

Meridian Bioscience, Inc, a life science company, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells diagnostic test kits primarily for various gastrointestinal and respiratory infectious diseases, and elevated blood lead levels worldwide. The company operates through Diagnostics and Life Science segments.

Recommended Story: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for Meridian Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meridian Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.