Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) Raised to B- at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on MTOR. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Meritor from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Meritor from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Meritor from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. ValuEngine raised Meritor from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Meritor from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $26.00.

Shares of Meritor stock opened at $26.52 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 2.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96. Meritor has a 12 month low of $10.91 and a 12 month high of $28.86.

Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The auto parts company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.12. Meritor had a return on equity of 35.42% and a net margin of 8.63%. The firm had revenue of $758.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $736.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Meritor will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Meritor by 7.9% during the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 648,571 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $12,842,000 after purchasing an additional 47,558 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in Meritor in the 2nd quarter worth $642,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in Meritor by 41.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,322,539 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $30,774,000 after acquiring an additional 680,879 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Meritor by 70.3% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 33,500 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $701,000 after acquiring an additional 13,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Meritor by 12.0% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 74,252 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,470,000 after acquiring an additional 7,984 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.21% of the company’s stock.

About Meritor

Meritor, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, sells, services, and supports integrated systems, modules, and components to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and the aftermarket for the commercial vehicle, transportation, and industrial sectors. It operates through two segments, Commercial Truck; and Aftermarket, Industrial and Trailer.

