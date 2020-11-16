MFS High Income Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXE) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.02

MFS High Income Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXE) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, November 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 18th will be given a dividend of 0.021 per share on Monday, November 30th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 17th.

CXE opened at $4.78 on Monday. MFS High Income Municipal Trust has a 1-year low of $3.30 and a 1-year high of $5.68. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.72.

MFS High Income Municipal Trust Company Profile

MFS High Income Municipal Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets. It primarily invests in municipal bonds and local general obligations of various sectors, such as multifamily, hospitals, care retirement, and investor-owned utilities.

