MFS Intermediate High Income Fund (NYSE:CIF) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.02 Per Share

MFS Intermediate High Income Fund (NYSE:CIF) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, November 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 18th will be given a dividend of 0.0191 per share on Monday, November 30th. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.92%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 17th. This is an increase from MFS Intermediate High Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02.

CIF stock opened at $2.57 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.36. MFS Intermediate High Income Fund has a 1 year low of $1.41 and a 1 year high of $3.09.

MFS Intermediate High Income Fund Company Profile

MFS Intermediate High Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in high income debt instruments. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Barclays U.S.

