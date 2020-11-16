Microsoft Co. (MSFT) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 18th

Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 15th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 19th will be given a dividend of 0.56 per share by the software giant on Thursday, December 10th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 18th. This is a boost from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51.

Microsoft has raised its dividend by 28.6% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 10 years. Microsoft has a payout ratio of 38.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Microsoft to earn $7.36 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 30.4%.

Microsoft stock opened at $216.51 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $1,636.92 billion, a PE ratio of 34.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.87. Microsoft has a 12 month low of $132.52 and a 12 month high of $232.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $212.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $202.85.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The software giant reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.29. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 32.28%. As a group, analysts predict that Microsoft will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Microsoft news, President Bradford L. Smith sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.58, for a total value of $44,516,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 778,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $173,264,952.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 15,014 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.59, for a total value of $3,206,840.26. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 545,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,509,927.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 422,556 shares of company stock valued at $93,282,154 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on MSFT. Oppenheimer upgraded Microsoft from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $260.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Summit Insights downgraded Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 price objective (up from $235.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Microsoft from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Microsoft has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $230.46.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn that includes Talent, Learning, Sales, and Marketing solutions, as well as premium subscriptions; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

