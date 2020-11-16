Midwest Professional Planners LTD. Has $270,000 Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Midwest Professional Planners LTD. lifted its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 184 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Alphabet by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,573,124 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,989,841,000 after purchasing an additional 114,032 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp raised its position in Alphabet by 45.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp now owns 335 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Alphabet by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,198 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,789,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC now owns 2,464 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,494,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Alphabet by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 124,261 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $176,209,000 after purchasing an additional 7,092 shares during the last quarter. 33.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $1,772.26 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1,573.30 and its 200-day moving average is $1,495.53. The stock has a market cap of $1,198.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.25, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.02. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,008.87 and a 52-week high of $1,816.89.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $16.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $11.35 by $5.05. The company had revenue of $38.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.36 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. Sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 50.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. 140166 boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,550.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,805.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. MKM Partners upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,750.00 to $1,950.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Truist upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,850.00 to $2,000.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,643.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,756.40.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

