Milestone Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIST) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Milestone Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIST) issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of MIST stock opened at $6.34 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.86. Milestone Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $1.69 and a 12 month high of $23.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.57 and a beta of 4.73.

A number of research analysts recently commented on MIST shares. ValuEngine upgraded Milestone Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Milestone Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 15th. Oppenheimer upgraded Milestone Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Cowen lifted their target price on Milestone Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Milestone Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $3.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.35.

About Milestone Pharmaceuticals

Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes etripamil for the treatment of cardiovascular indications. It is developing etripamil, a novel channel blocker, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of paroxysmal supraventricular tachycardia in the United States and Canada, as well as for the treatment of atrial fibrillation, angina, and other cardiovascular indications.

