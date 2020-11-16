Montag & Caldwell LLC Has $74.63 Million Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Montag & Caldwell LLC reduced its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,919 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,664 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for 4.5% of Montag & Caldwell LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Montag & Caldwell LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $74,626,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Karani Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 14.2% in the third quarter. Karani Asset Management LLC now owns 724 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. BFT Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the third quarter valued at about $674,000. Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 38.2% during the third quarter. Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA now owns 1,289 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,889,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 27.0% during the third quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 235 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GYL Financial Synergies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.4% during the third quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 645 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $945,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. 33.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $1,772.26 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,008.87 and a 12 month high of $1,816.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,198.80 billion, a PE ratio of 34.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,573.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,495.53.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $16.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $11.35 by $5.05. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The business had revenue of $38.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.36 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 50.53 earnings per share for the current year.

GOOGL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Pivotal Research lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,725.00 to $2,000.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $1,880.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,650.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,600.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,850.00 to $1,950.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,756.40.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

