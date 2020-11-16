More Coin Price Up 27.5% This Week (MORE)

More Coin (CURRENCY:MORE) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on November 16th. In the last seven days, More Coin has traded up 27.5% against the dollar. More Coin has a total market cap of $52,742.20 and approximately $1,668.00 worth of More Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One More Coin token can currently be bought for $0.0264 or 0.00000162 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006146 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001683 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.76 or 0.00170534 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.41 or 0.00027095 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $156.68 or 0.00962503 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.01 or 0.00215047 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00002416 BTC.

CryptalDash (CRD) traded up 117,952.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00008708 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.66 or 0.00096209 BTC.

About More Coin

More Coin’s total supply is 30,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,000,000 tokens. More Coin’s official Twitter account is @getmorecoin. More Coin’s official website is www.mre.live.

Buying and Selling More Coin

More Coin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as More Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire More Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy More Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

