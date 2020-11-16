Morgan Stanley Reaffirms Equal Weight Rating for Allianz (OTCMKTS:ALIZY)

Morgan Stanley reiterated their equal weight rating on shares of Allianz (OTCMKTS:ALIZY) in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports.

ALIZY has been the topic of several other reports. Nord/LB lowered shares of Allianz from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Allianz in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Commerzbank AG (CBK.F) lowered shares of Allianz from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, August 31st. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Allianz in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an underperform rating on shares of Allianz in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of ALIZY stock opened at $22.59 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $91.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.41 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.32 and its 200 day moving average is $19.90. Allianz has a 52-week low of $12.48 and a 52-week high of $25.10.

About Allianz

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel insurance products to private and corporate customers.

