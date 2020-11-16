Morgan Stanley Reiterates €14.60 Price Target for ArcelorMittal (AMS:MT)

Morgan Stanley set a €14.60 ($17.18) price objective on ArcelorMittal (AMS:MT) in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets set a €16.00 ($18.82) price objective on shares of ArcelorMittal and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €16.00 ($18.82) price objective on shares of ArcelorMittal and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €14.00 ($16.47) price objective on shares of ArcelorMittal and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €15.00 ($17.65) price objective on shares of ArcelorMittal and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, UBS Group set a €15.00 ($17.65) price objective on shares of ArcelorMittal and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €15.96 ($18.77).

ArcelorMittal has a fifty-two week low of €17.72 ($20.85) and a fifty-two week high of €30.76 ($36.19).

ArcelorMittal Company Profile

ArcelorMittal, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. The company's principal steel products include semi-finished flat products, such as slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, and tinplate and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, such as blooms and billets; finished long products, including bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

