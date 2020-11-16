Morgan Stanley Reiterates €224.00 Price Target for Allianz SE (ALV.F) (FRA:ALV)

Morgan Stanley set a €224.00 ($263.53) price target on Allianz SE (ALV.F) (FRA:ALV) in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a €195.00 ($229.41) price objective on Allianz SE (ALV.F) and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €208.00 ($244.71) price target on shares of Allianz SE (ALV.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. UBS Group set a €215.00 ($252.94) price objective on shares of Allianz SE (ALV.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €230.00 ($270.59) price objective on shares of Allianz SE (ALV.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Allianz SE (ALV.F) in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €207.38 ($243.98).

Allianz SE (ALV.F) stock opened at €190.94 ($224.64) on Friday. Allianz SE has a fifty-two week low of €167.30 ($196.82) and a fifty-two week high of €206.80 ($243.29). The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €164.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of €173.55.

Allianz SE (ALV.F) Company Profile

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel insurance products to private and corporate customers.

