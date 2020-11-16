M&T Bank Corp Acquires 3,267 Shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 6.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 54,654 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,267 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Copart were worth $5,747,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in Copart by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 52,793 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,396,000 after buying an additional 5,893 shares during the last quarter. Wexford Capital LP acquired a new stake in Copart during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Alta Capital Management LLC increased its position in Copart by 52.6% during the 3rd quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 262,616 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,616,000 after purchasing an additional 90,546 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC increased its position in Copart by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 18,204 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,915,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in Copart by 405.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 81,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,798,000 after purchasing an additional 65,496 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Copart alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on CPRT. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Copart from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Copart from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Truist increased their target price on shares of Copart from $117.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Copart from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Copart from $88.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Copart has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.30.

Shares of NASDAQ:CPRT opened at $117.71 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.54. Copart, Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.69 and a 1-year high of $130.96. The stock has a market cap of $27.70 billion, a PE ratio of 40.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.11.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $525.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $436.38 million. Copart had a return on equity of 27.68% and a net margin of 31.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Copart, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Copart Company Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

Featured Article: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Receive News & Ratings for Copart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.