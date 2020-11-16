M&T Bank Corp Boosts Stock Holdings in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,842 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,254 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $6,208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in DocuSign by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,953,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,747,410,000 after buying an additional 2,960,349 shares in the last quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. purchased a new stake in DocuSign during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $14,674,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in DocuSign by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,662,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,558,000 after buying an additional 38,865 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in DocuSign by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,846,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,027,000 after buying an additional 415,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC increased its stake in DocuSign by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 1,498,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,997,000 after buying an additional 35,397 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.87% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:DOCU opened at $205.70 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.09 billion, a PE ratio of -182.04 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $220.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $187.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. DocuSign, Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.88 and a 12 month high of $290.23.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.38. The company had revenue of $342.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $318.55 million. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 28.28% and a negative net margin of 17.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 45.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.88 EPS for the current year.

In other DocuSign news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 5,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.06, for a total transaction of $1,224,148.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 393,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $83,140,122.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 49,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.78, for a total value of $9,454,562.22. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 166,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,853,315.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 105,898 shares of company stock worth $21,204,644. Corporate insiders own 5.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DOCU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on DocuSign from $150.00 to $271.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on DocuSign in a research report on Monday, October 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $280.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities upped their price target on DocuSign from $233.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Morgan Stanley upgraded DocuSign from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $260.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on DocuSign from $210.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. DocuSign currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $238.71.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. It also offers DocuSign CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Intelligent Insights that use artificial intelligence to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; and Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control.

