M&T Bank Corp Buys 4,512 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) by 7.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 67,800 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,512 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $6,338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Country Trust Bank purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 89.9% during the 2nd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 1,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $93.03 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $92.97. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $83.21 and a fifty-two week high of $94.43.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

