M&T Bank Corp Decreases Holdings in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

M&T Bank Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 6.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,853 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 2,056 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Splunk were worth $5,240,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SPLK. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new stake in Splunk during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in Splunk in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in Splunk in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Splunk by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. grew its stake in Splunk by 181.4% in the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 197 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. 93.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Splunk alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SPLK. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Splunk from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $178.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Splunk from $180.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Splunk from $190.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Splunk from $250.00 to $301.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Splunk from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $229.00.

SPLK opened at $193.25 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.50. The company has a market cap of $31.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.02 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $201.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $191.29. Splunk Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $93.92 and a fifty-two week high of $225.89.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 26th. The software company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.12) by $0.79. The business had revenue of $491.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $520.28 million. Splunk had a negative net margin of 27.62% and a negative return on equity of 25.57%. Splunk’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Splunk Inc. will post -3.51 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Douglas Merritt sold 18,862 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.02, for a total transaction of $3,452,123.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 266,868 shares in the company, valued at $48,842,181.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Timothy Tully sold 8,679 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.92, for a total transaction of $1,622,278.68. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 131,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,564,652.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 99,357 shares of company stock valued at $19,003,013. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Splunk Profile

Splunk Inc develops and markets software solutions that enable organizations to gain real-time operational intelligence in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Enterprise, a real-time data platform, which include collection, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities; and Splunk Cloud, a cloud service for machine data.

Read More: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK).

Receive News & Ratings for Splunk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Splunk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.