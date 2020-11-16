M&T Bank Corp Decreases Holdings in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

M&T Bank Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 29.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,036 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 10,470 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $5,610,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ULTA. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in Ulta Beauty in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Ulta Beauty in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Ulta Beauty by 28.7% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 229 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Ulta Beauty by 1,007.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,546 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 2,316 shares during the last quarter. 85.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ULTA stock opened at $262.35 on Monday. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 12-month low of $124.05 and a 12-month high of $304.65. The company has a market capitalization of $14.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.65, a P/E/G ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $227.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $220.27.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The specialty retailer reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.63. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 4.41% and a return on equity of 18.00%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ULTA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ulta Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $280.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $268.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $280.00 price target on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $254.15.

In other Ulta Beauty news, Director Lorna Nagler sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.94, for a total value of $722,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,400,485.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $57,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $575,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

