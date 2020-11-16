M&T Bank Corp Grows Stock Holdings in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 183,069 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,245 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in UGI were worth $6,037,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UGI. Fiduciary Planning LLC purchased a new stake in UGI in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in UGI in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in UGI in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in UGI by 292.0% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,627 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,212 shares during the period. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in UGI in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $90,000. 75.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get UGI alerts:

Several analysts have commented on UGI shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of UGI from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 24th. ValuEngine cut shares of UGI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.75.

Shares of NYSE UGI opened at $36.43 on Monday. UGI Co. has a 52-week low of $21.75 and a 52-week high of $45.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $33.90 and a 200-day moving average of $32.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.59 billion, a PE ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

UGI Company Profile

UGI Corporation distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.6 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,800 propane distribution locations; and sells, installs, and services propane appliances, including heating systems and propane-powered generators.

Further Reading: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI).

Receive News & Ratings for UGI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UGI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.