M&T Bank Corp Has $5.34 Million Holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

M&T Bank Corp cut its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 76,946 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 1,044 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $5,343,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kore Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 144.8% in the second quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 475 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 55.6% in the third quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 630 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ovata Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Cognizant Technology Solutions alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CTSH opened at $77.19 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.26. The firm has a market cap of $41.33 billion, a PE ratio of 28.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.15. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 1 year low of $40.01 and a 1 year high of $78.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.61.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The information technology service provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.07. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 8.78% and a return on equity of 19.04%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 19th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 18th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.06%.

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, Director John Nelson Fox, Jr. sold 4,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.32, for a total transaction of $305,008.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 36,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,515,414.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert Telesmanic sold 723 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.54, for a total transaction of $53,169.42. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $719,662.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 60,897 shares of company stock valued at $4,229,465. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $66.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.00.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

Read More: What is intrinsic value?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH).

Receive News & Ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.