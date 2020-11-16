M&T Bank Corp Has $5.39 Million Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT)

M&T Bank Corp cut its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT) by 3.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 76,485 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,967 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $5,391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,488,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,312,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth $263,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.7% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signet Financial Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 22.7% during the second quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 15,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,113,000 after buying an additional 2,918 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VGIT opened at $69.83 on Monday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $65.69 and a 1-year high of $70.86. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.40.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 2nd. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%.

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

