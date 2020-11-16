M&T Bank Corp Has $5.67 Million Holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

M&T Bank Corp cut its position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 2.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 60,771 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 1,738 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $5,671,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Ross Stores by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,239,283 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $208,970,000 after purchasing an additional 317,667 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Ross Stores in the 3rd quarter worth $74,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in Ross Stores by 196.8% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 12,170 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,136,000 after purchasing an additional 8,070 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Ross Stores by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 57,276 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $5,345,000 after purchasing an additional 8,819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Ross Stores by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 91,301 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $8,520,000 after purchasing an additional 14,415 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ROST opened at $108.13 on Monday. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.30 and a 1-year high of $124.16. The company has a market cap of $38.49 billion, a PE ratio of 72.09, a P/E/G ratio of 7.17 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a 50-day moving average of $94.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.69.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 20th. The apparel retailer reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.34. Ross Stores had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 22.08%. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on ROST shares. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Sunday, August 23rd. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Ross Stores from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday. MKM Partners decreased their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, OTR Global lowered shares of Ross Stores to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ross Stores currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.83.

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

