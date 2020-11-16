M&T Bank Corp Has $6.42 Million Stock Holdings in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,838 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 325 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $6,422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,202 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,454,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 91.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,391 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,301 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 25,697 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,225,000 after purchasing an additional 3,378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 649.3% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,384 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,497,000 after purchasing an additional 5,532 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Veeva Systems alerts:

In related news, EVP Alan Mateo sold 2,666 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.35, for a total transaction of $691,427.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,018,315.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 5,000 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.53, for a total transaction of $1,382,650.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,541,931.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 24,128 shares of company stock valued at $6,748,344. 14.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on VEEV shares. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $220.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $210.00 to $293.00 in a report on Friday, August 28th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $200.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. They set a “sell” rating and a $225.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Veeva Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $280.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, August 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Veeva Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $275.28.

NYSE:VEEV opened at $264.92 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $287.39 and a 200-day moving average of $250.94. The company has a market capitalization of $39.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 128.60, a PEG ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.91. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 52 week low of $118.11 and a 52 week high of $313.99.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 27th. The technology company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $353.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $340.00 million. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 25.60% and a return on equity of 15.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, commercial data warehouse, allocation and alignment applications, master data management application, and data and services; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

Recommended Story: How to calculate compound interest

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV).

Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.