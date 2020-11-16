M&T Bank Corp Has $6.82 Million Stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) by 23.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,487 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $6,824,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4.4% during the third quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 213 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc raised its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 730 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $908,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC raised its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 915 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $963,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 410 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $510,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 33 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. 91.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CMG stock opened at $1,251.43 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 149.69, a PEG ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 1.43. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $415.00 and a fifty-two week high of $1,384.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1,281.55 and a 200-day moving average of $1,149.96.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The restaurant operator reported $3.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.44 by $0.32. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 4.08%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.82 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 10.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CMG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Argus increased their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,350.00 to $1,460.00 in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,300.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,350.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,155.00 to $1,235.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,200.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,297.14.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 2,580 restaurants in the United States; 39 international Chipotle restaurants; and 3 non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

