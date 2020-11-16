M&T Bank Corp Has $6.82 Million Stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) by 23.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,487 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 1,049 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $6,824,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 733.3% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 25 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 33 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the period. Kore Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 90.0% during the 2nd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 38 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. 91.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE CMG opened at $1,251.43 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1,281.55 and its 200 day moving average is $1,149.96. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 1-year low of $415.00 and a 1-year high of $1,384.46. The stock has a market cap of $35.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 149.69, a P/E/G ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 1.43.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The restaurant operator reported $3.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.44 by $0.32. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 4.08%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.82 EPS. Chipotle Mexican Grill’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 10.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CMG shares. Stephens increased their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $780.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. BTIG Research increased their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,375.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,250.00 to $1,320.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,100.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,350.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,297.14.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 2,580 restaurants in the United States; 39 international Chipotle restaurants; and 3 non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

