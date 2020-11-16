M&T Bank Corp Has $7.38 Million Holdings in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

M&T Bank Corp lessened its stake in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 27.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,406 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 17,184 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Square were worth $7,381,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Square in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Sandy Spring Bank grew its position in shares of Square by 123.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 253 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new stake in shares of Square during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Square during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Blue Square Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Square during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Square alerts:

In other Square news, insider Sivan Whiteley sold 2,662 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.81, for a total value of $446,710.22. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 138,268 shares in the company, valued at $23,202,753.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Alyssa Henry sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.32, for a total transaction of $1,413,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 433,930 shares in the company, valued at $61,322,987.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 781,819 shares of company stock worth $130,561,974. 21.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Square from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Square from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $114.00 price target on shares of Square in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Square from $156.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded shares of Square from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.85.

Shares of SQ stock opened at $177.19 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $175.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $130.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $78.59 billion, a PE ratio of 285.79 and a beta of 2.68. Square, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.33 and a 12 month high of $201.33.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. Square had a net margin of 5.15% and a negative return on equity of 1.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 139.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Square, Inc. will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Square Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Featured Article: How liquidity affects the bid-ask spread

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Square Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Square and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.