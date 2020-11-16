M&T Bank Corp Has $8.49 Million Position in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 92,583 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 4,916 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $8,489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Aptiv by 21.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,277,986 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,281,340,000 after buying an additional 5,157,205 shares during the period. Pendal Group Limited raised its holdings in Aptiv by 2.7% in the third quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 5,500,974 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $504,329,000 after purchasing an additional 145,544 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new stake in Aptiv in the second quarter worth $417,295,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Aptiv by 90.2% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,473,154 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $270,628,000 after purchasing an additional 1,647,011 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Aptiv by 23.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,818,740 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $219,637,000 after purchasing an additional 543,681 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.68% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Joseph R. Massaro sold 4,317 shares of Aptiv stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.91, for a total transaction of $418,360.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 150,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,607,825.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP David M. Sherbin sold 11,000 shares of Aptiv stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $990,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 87,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,912,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APTV opened at $109.91 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $97.71 and a 200-day moving average of $83.55. Aptiv PLC has a one year low of $29.22 and a one year high of $114.55. The company has a market cap of $29.38 billion, a PE ratio of 16.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The auto parts company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.34. Aptiv had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 8.42%. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Aptiv PLC will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on APTV. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Aptiv from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $85.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Aptiv in a report on Monday, October 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $117.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Benchmark lowered shares of Aptiv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aptiv currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.72.

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

