M&T Bank Corp Has $8.98 Million Stake in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

M&T Bank Corp trimmed its stake in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 146,181 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,377 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp owned approximately 0.05% of CMS Energy worth $8,977,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of CMS Energy by 87.0% during the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 430 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in shares of CMS Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of CMS Energy by 105.5% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 820 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its position in shares of CMS Energy by 37.1% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 835 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in CMS Energy by 39.0% in the third quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 823 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.07% of the company’s stock.

Get CMS Energy alerts:

CMS opened at $65.07 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $63.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $18.56 billion, a PE ratio of 24.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.15. CMS Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $46.03 and a twelve month high of $69.17.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.09. CMS Energy had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 14.92%. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be given a dividend of $0.4075 per share. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 5th. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 65.46%.

In other news, SVP Jean-Francois Brossoit sold 699 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total transaction of $42,639.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 51,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,144,428. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 6,379 shares of company stock valued at $390,343 in the last three months. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CMS. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Barclays lowered shares of CMS Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 21st. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. CMS Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.88.

CMS Energy Company Profile

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates in four segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, Enterprises, and EnerBank. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

Further Reading: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS).

Receive News & Ratings for CMS Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMS Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.