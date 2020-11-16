M&T Bank Corp Has $9.40 Million Position in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

M&T Bank Corp lowered its position in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 53,319 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 355 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp owned approximately 0.06% of STERIS worth $9,395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in STE. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of STERIS during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its stake in shares of STERIS by 45.1% during the 2nd quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 209 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its stake in shares of STERIS by 72.7% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 209 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of STERIS during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of STERIS by 104.7% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 260 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STERIS stock opened at $192.79 on Monday. STERIS plc has a twelve month low of $105.69 and a twelve month high of $195.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $181.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $162.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.08 and a beta of 0.66.

STERIS (NYSE:STE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $756.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $719.54 million. STERIS had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 16.24%. The business’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.32 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that STERIS plc will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 23rd. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.37%.

In related news, SVP Daniel A. Carestio sold 15,000 shares of STERIS stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.52, for a total transaction of $2,632,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Cary L. Majors sold 2,000 shares of STERIS stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,602 shares of company stock worth $9,783,141 over the last ninety days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on STE shares. Stephens raised their target price on shares of STERIS from $170.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of STERIS from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of STERIS from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of STERIS in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $189.50.

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. It operates in four segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, equipment management services, and connectivity solutions.

