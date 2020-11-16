M&T Bank Corp Has $9.76 Million Stake in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

M&T Bank Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 334,188 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 6,556 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $9,759,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ENB. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Enbridge during the second quarter worth $26,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Enbridge during the second quarter worth $28,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Enbridge by 116.1% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,031 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new stake in Enbridge during the second quarter worth $31,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its position in Enbridge by 1,492.5% during the second quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 1,067 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Enbridge alerts:

ENB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Citigroup raised shares of Enbridge from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Enbridge from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Enbridge from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Tudor Pickering reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.33.

NYSE:ENB opened at $28.43 on Monday. Enbridge Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.57 and a 52 week high of $43.15. The firm has a market cap of $57.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.61.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $0.6167 per share. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.68%. This is a positive change from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 121.50%.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

See Also: How liquidity affects the bid-ask spread

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.