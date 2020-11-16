M&T Bank Corp Increases Holdings in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,728 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $6,698,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CHTR. Third Point LLC increased its stake in Charter Communications by 150.0% in the 2nd quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 750,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,530,000 after purchasing an additional 450,000 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its stake in Charter Communications by 391.3% in the 3rd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 313,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,843,000 after purchasing an additional 249,835 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in Charter Communications by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,707,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $870,870,000 after purchasing an additional 222,339 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Charter Communications by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 916,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,566,000 after purchasing an additional 142,733 shares during the period. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP purchased a new position in Charter Communications in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,102,000. 70.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CHTR shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Charter Communications from $640.00 to $724.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Barclays boosted their target price on Charter Communications from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Pivotal Research boosted their target price on Charter Communications from $730.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Charter Communications from $575.00 to $735.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Charter Communications from $510.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $646.36.

Charter Communications stock opened at $647.19 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $619.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $572.57. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 12 month low of $345.67 and a 12 month high of $663.70. The company has a market capitalization of $127.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.05.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $3.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.87. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 5.70%. The business had revenue of $12.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 13.74 EPS for the current year.

In other Charter Communications news, CMO Jonathan Hargis sold 9,679 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $594.81, for a total value of $5,757,165.99. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 47,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,299,870.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Richard R. Dykhouse sold 7,927 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $632.34, for a total value of $5,012,559.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,811 shares in the company, valued at $16,953,667.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 92,002 shares of company stock worth $55,317,763 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, and spectrum mobile and spectrum guide services, as well as ad-supported free online video products.

