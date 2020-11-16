M&T Bank Corp Increases Holdings in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL)

M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in shares of Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) by 6.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 153,289 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,736 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Stericycle were worth $9,667,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in Stericycle in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Stericycle in the third quarter valued at $48,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Stericycle in the third quarter valued at $56,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in Stericycle in the second quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Stericycle by 73.4% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,351 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the period.

Get Stericycle alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SRCL shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Stericycle from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Barrington Research cut Stericycle to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Stericycle in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. BidaskClub raised Stericycle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Stericycle in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Stericycle currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.78.

SRCL opened at $70.43 on Monday. Stericycle, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.45 and a 12 month high of $79.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.15, a PEG ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $66.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.92.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.11. Stericycle had a positive return on equity of 9.73% and a negative net margin of 10.05%. The firm had revenue of $636.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $640.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. Stericycle’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Stericycle, Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

About Stericycle

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated and compliance solutions to the healthcare, retail, and commercial businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America RWCS; International RWCS; and Domestic Communication and Related Services.

See Also: What is the definition of market timing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Stericycle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stericycle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.