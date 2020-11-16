M&T Bank Corp Increases Stock Holdings in Total Se (NYSE:TOT)

M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of Total Se (NYSE:TOT) by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 170,475 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,022 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Total were worth $5,847,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new stake in Total during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Total by 79.8% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 775 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new stake in Total during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Total by 91.0% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 869 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of Total in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.29% of the company’s stock.

TOT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Total in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Total from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. CIBC raised Total to an “outperformer” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Total from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Total in a report on Friday, July 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.50.

NYSE TOT opened at $38.80 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.55, a PEG ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 0.68. Total Se has a twelve month low of $22.13 and a twelve month high of $56.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $33.33 and a 200 day moving average of $36.91.

Total (NYSE:TOT) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.21. Total had a positive return on equity of 7.12% and a negative net margin of 1.75%. Equities analysts predict that Total Se will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Total Profile

TOTAL SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in oil and natural gas exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries.

