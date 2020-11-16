M&T Bank Corp Increases Stock Position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,534 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,203 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $7,690,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in Moody’s by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 3,053 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $885,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new position in Moody’s in the 2nd quarter worth $2,466,000. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in Moody’s by 33.6% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 163 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in Moody’s by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 2,024 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $556,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Moody’s by 108.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,941 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,910,000 after buying an additional 8,810 shares in the last quarter. 89.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE MCO opened at $275.41 on Monday. Moody’s Co. has a 52 week low of $164.19 and a 52 week high of $305.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77. The stock has a market cap of $51.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $282.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $277.02.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.50. Moody’s had a net margin of 34.31% and a return on equity of 170.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.15 EPS. Moody’s’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Moody’s Co. will post 10.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 23rd will be given a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 20th. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.02%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MCO shares. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Moody’s from $358.00 to $368.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Moody’s from $293.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $330.00 target price on shares of Moody’s in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Moody’s from $292.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Moody’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $293.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Moody’s currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $294.67.

In other Moody’s news, CEO Raymond W. Mcdaniel sold 42,662 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.21, for a total value of $12,380,939.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 270,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,620,210.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Moody’s

Moody's Corporation provides credit ratings and assessment services; and credit, capital markets, and economic research, data, and analytical tools worldwide. It operates through two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

