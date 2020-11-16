M&T Bank Corp Lowers Holdings in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

M&T Bank Corp trimmed its holdings in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,244 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 8,757 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $6,399,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 20.0% in the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 780 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 63.9% in the third quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 336 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 1.9% in the third quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC now owns 7,021 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $546,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 33.5% in the third quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 534 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boenning & Scattergood Inc. lifted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 2.4% in the third quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 5,945 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on ED. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Consolidated Edison from $92.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Guggenheim raised Consolidated Edison from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Bank of America cut Consolidated Edison from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $74.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.54.

ED opened at $81.63 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $27.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.21, a P/E/G ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 0.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $80.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.35. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a one year low of $62.03 and a one year high of $95.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by ($0.03). Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 10.86% and a return on equity of 7.92%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.54 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 18th will be paid a $0.765 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 17th. This represents a $3.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.02%.

About Consolidated Edison

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,589 customers in parts of Manhattan.

