M&T Bank Corp Purchases 165 Shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 45,115 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in ResMed were worth $7,734,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in ResMed by 7.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,203,838 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,535,139,000 after purchasing an additional 859,377 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in ResMed by 2.6% during the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 8,690,493 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,489,811,000 after purchasing an additional 221,840 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in ResMed by 4.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,296,077 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $248,847,000 after purchasing an additional 54,252 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in ResMed by 7.4% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,058,579 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $203,247,000 after purchasing an additional 72,576 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in ResMed by 4.7% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 669,703 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $128,583,000 after purchasing an additional 29,833 shares during the period. 69.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ResMed alerts:

NYSE:RMD opened at $214.74 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $31.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.38. ResMed Inc. has a 12 month low of $108.85 and a 12 month high of $224.24. The business’s 50-day moving average is $184.50 and its 200 day moving average is $178.52.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $751.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $709.47 million. ResMed had a return on equity of 30.34% and a net margin of 21.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that ResMed Inc. will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 12th will be given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.77%.

In other ResMed news, insider Rajwant Sodhi sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.16, for a total transaction of $292,740.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,067,329.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Justin Leong sold 7,740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.36, for a total value of $1,635,926.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,126 shares in the company, valued at $7,001,511.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,350 shares of company stock worth $5,797,434 over the last quarter. 1.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on RMD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised ResMed from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $184.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of ResMed in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded ResMed from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $186.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $188.50.

ResMed Profile

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

Recommended Story: What is Cost of Debt?

Receive News & Ratings for ResMed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ResMed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.