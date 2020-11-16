M&T Bank Corp Purchases 16,746 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 29.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 73,984 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,746 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $6,066,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMD. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 54.4% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 531 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 644.7% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 350 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 66.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Truist initiated coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.57.

In other news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 43,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.17, for a total transaction of $3,619,310.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,465,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,336,741.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.50, for a total transaction of $5,962,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 788,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,705,227.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 122,000 shares of company stock valued at $9,898,250 in the last ninety days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AMD opened at $81.43 on Monday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.75 and a twelve month high of $94.28. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 2.33.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.10. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 10.17% and a return on equity of 33.04%. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue was up 55.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

