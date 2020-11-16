M&T Bank Corp Purchases 3,142 Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,079 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,142 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in The Progressive were worth $7,202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Progressive by 1.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,038,858 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,447,841,000 after buying an additional 733,212 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in The Progressive by 90.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,115,087 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $329,659,000 after purchasing an additional 1,959,785 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its holdings in The Progressive by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 3,976,775 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $283,648,000 after purchasing an additional 66,946 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in The Progressive by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,672,967 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $293,870,000 after purchasing an additional 553,807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in The Progressive by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,503,128 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $331,641,000 after purchasing an additional 66,669 shares during the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other The Progressive news, insider Michael D. Sieger sold 2,868 shares of The Progressive stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.37, for a total value of $276,389.16. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 54,697 shares in the company, valued at $5,271,149.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven Broz sold 3,292 shares of The Progressive stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.42, for a total value of $317,414.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 37,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,654,318. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 84,928 shares of company stock valued at $8,017,393. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PGR stock opened at $95.66 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $56.02 billion, a PE ratio of 11.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.05. The Progressive Co. has a 52 week low of $62.18 and a 52 week high of $102.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PGR. Argus downgraded The Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded The Progressive from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $87.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on The Progressive from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Benchmark downgraded The Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded The Progressive from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $102.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The Progressive presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.92.

About The Progressive

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

