M&T Bank Corp Purchases 549 Shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,468 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 549 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $6,698,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of ANSYS by 0.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,541,525 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,200,090,000 after buying an additional 43,069 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of ANSYS by 1.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,214,109 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $354,191,000 after buying an additional 16,630 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of ANSYS by 2.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,036,505 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $302,378,000 after buying an additional 24,767 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ANSYS by 8.7% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 750,589 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $245,615,000 after buying an additional 60,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of ANSYS by 101.2% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 706,602 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $201,572,000 after buying an additional 355,345 shares in the last quarter. 90.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ANSYS alerts:

In other ANSYS news, VP Matthew C. Zack sold 2,477 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.45, for a total value of $776,415.65. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,399 shares in the company, valued at $8,588,216.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ajei Gopal sold 22,058 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.87, for a total value of $7,452,736.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 190,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,244,291.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ANSS stock opened at $328.21 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $27.80 billion, a PE ratio of 74.26 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $327.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $303.10. ANSYS, Inc. has a 52 week low of $200.07 and a 52 week high of $357.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The software maker reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $367.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $365.67 million. ANSYS had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 24.88%. ANSYS’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.42 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that ANSYS, Inc. will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. BidaskClub downgraded ANSYS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Cfra raised ANSYS to a “buy” rating and set a $344.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, August 14th. Guggenheim raised their price target on ANSYS from $278.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $305.00 price target on shares of ANSYS in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ANSYS in a report on Friday, August 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $288.82.

About ANSYS

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its engineering simulation technologies are built; multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite, which delivers cross-physics parallel processing capabilities for simulation software; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

Read More: What is intrinsic value?

Receive News & Ratings for ANSYS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANSYS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.