M&T Bank Corp Raises Holdings in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,468 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 549 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $6,698,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ANSS. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of ANSYS by 63.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 305,128 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $70,931,000 after buying an additional 118,606 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of ANSYS by 237.2% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 145 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in shares of ANSYS by 36.5% during the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,254 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of ANSYS by 1,095.2% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,243 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,139 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of ANSYS by 780.7% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,430 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,918,000 after buying an additional 11,905 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

ANSS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of ANSYS from $310.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $305.00 price objective on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $210.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Cfra upgraded shares of ANSYS to a “buy” rating and set a $344.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of ANSYS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $288.82.

Shares of ANSS opened at $328.21 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 2.60. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $327.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $303.10. ANSYS, Inc. has a 1-year low of $200.07 and a 1-year high of $357.92. The stock has a market cap of $27.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.26 and a beta of 1.26.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The software maker reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.10. ANSYS had a net margin of 24.88% and a return on equity of 12.09%. The business had revenue of $367.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $365.67 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.42 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that ANSYS, Inc. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ANSYS news, CEO Ajei Gopal sold 22,058 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.87, for a total value of $7,452,736.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 190,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,244,291.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Matthew C. Zack sold 2,477 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.45, for a total transaction of $776,415.65. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,588,216.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its engineering simulation technologies are built; multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite, which delivers cross-physics parallel processing capabilities for simulation software; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

