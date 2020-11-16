M&T Bank Corp Raises Stock Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

M&T Bank Corp increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 29.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 73,984 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,746 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $6,066,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 54.4% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 531 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 644.7% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 350 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors own 66.08% of the company’s stock.

AMD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Loop Capital increased their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Advanced Micro Devices from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $82.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Bank of America raised their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $65.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $56.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.57.

AMD stock opened at $81.43 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $98.43 billion, a PE ratio of 110.04, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $81.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.01. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $36.75 and a one year high of $94.28.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.10. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 10.17% and a return on equity of 33.04%. The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 43,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.17, for a total value of $3,619,310.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,465,329 shares in the company, valued at $123,336,741.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.88, for a total transaction of $149,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 73,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,532,958.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 122,000 shares of company stock valued at $9,898,250 in the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

