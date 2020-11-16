M&T Bank Corp Raises Stock Holdings in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,781 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 468 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $6,837,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 16.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 310,712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,324,000 after purchasing an additional 43,094 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 38.8% in the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 9,535 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,747,000 after purchasing an additional 2,663 shares in the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. grew its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 1.0% in the second quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 29,479 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,403,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 grew its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 40.1% in the second quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 6,862 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the second quarter worth approximately $22,909,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Parker-Hannifin alerts:

PH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Argus increased their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $210.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Citigroup increased their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $245.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $225.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $240.00 to $277.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Parker-Hannifin currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $227.07.

In related news, Director Candy M. Obourn sold 1,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.01, for a total value of $299,673.66. Also, VP William R. Bowman sold 1,257 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.13, for a total value of $266,647.41. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,195,333.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,956 shares of company stock valued at $12,652,118 in the last 90 days. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Parker-Hannifin stock opened at $258.99 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.94, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $219.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $192.48. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 1-year low of $93.00 and a 1-year high of $269.12.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $3.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.78. The company had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 22.54% and a net margin of 8.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.76 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 10.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Investors of record on Friday, November 6th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.62%.

About Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

Featured Story: What does a market perform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.