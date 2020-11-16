M&T Bank Corp Reduces Stock Holdings in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

M&T Bank Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,628 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,187 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in The Hershey were worth $6,541,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in The Hershey by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,468,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,134,601,000 after buying an additional 686,698 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in The Hershey by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,654,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,769,923,000 after buying an additional 834,014 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in The Hershey by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,398,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,293,000 after acquiring an additional 48,624 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in The Hershey by 102.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,341,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,796,000 after acquiring an additional 677,623 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in The Hershey by 172.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,258,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,412,000 after acquiring an additional 797,162 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.37% of the company’s stock.

HSY opened at $154.00 on Monday. The Hershey Company has a one year low of $109.88 and a one year high of $161.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.04 billion, a PE ratio of 30.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.26. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $144.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $139.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.31.

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.14. The Hershey had a return on equity of 70.65% and a net margin of 13.50%. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.61 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Hershey Company will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 20th will be issued a $0.804 dividend. This represents a $3.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 19th. The Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.71%.

In related news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 256 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.02, for a total value of $36,357.12. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,002 shares in the company, valued at $2,272,604.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.62, for a total value of $351,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 162,621 shares in the company, valued at $22,867,765.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,256 shares of company stock worth $738,682 over the last quarter. 29.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HSY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on The Hershey from $155.00 to $149.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on The Hershey in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $172.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised The Hershey from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $163.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut The Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $148.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised The Hershey from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Friday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.13.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

