M&T Bank Corp Sells 1,044 Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

M&T Bank Corp lowered its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 76,946 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 1,044 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $5,343,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTSH. Kore Private Wealth LLC increased its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 144.8% during the 2nd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 475 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Ovata Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 55.6% in the 3rd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 630 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. 89.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, General Counsel Matthew W. Friedrich sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.84, for a total transaction of $86,050.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 2,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $173,339.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Robert Telesmanic sold 812 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.50, for a total value of $54,810.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,684 shares in the company, valued at $653,670. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 60,897 shares of company stock worth $4,229,465 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

CTSH opened at $77.19 on Monday. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 52 week low of $40.01 and a 52 week high of $78.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $72.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.26. The company has a market capitalization of $41.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.59, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The information technology service provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.07. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 19.04% and a net margin of 8.78%. Equities analysts anticipate that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 19th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 18th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.06%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. BidaskClub downgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $66.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.00.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

