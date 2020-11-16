M&T Bank Corp Sells 1,336 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

M&T Bank Corp reduced its position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 5.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,095 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 1,336 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $5,798,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Autodesk by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,802,573 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $909,538,000 after buying an additional 826,536 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Autodesk by 114.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,125,316 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $261,928,000 after buying an additional 600,473 shares in the last quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP grew its holdings in Autodesk by 191.5% during the 2nd quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 627,201 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $150,020,000 after buying an additional 412,001 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Autodesk by 111.9% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 478,031 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $111,176,000 after buying an additional 252,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. purchased a new position in Autodesk during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,848,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADSK stock opened at $251.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.31, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. Autodesk, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $125.38 and a fifty-two week high of $276.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $243.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $229.63. The company has a market capitalization of $53.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 153.99, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.42.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 25th. The software company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.08. Autodesk had a negative return on equity of 457.10% and a net margin of 10.26%. The firm had revenue of $913.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $901.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ADSK. BidaskClub raised Autodesk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Autodesk from $143.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Autodesk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $255.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, August 28th. TheStreet lowered Autodesk from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Autodesk from $236.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $242.86.

In other Autodesk news, Director Lorrie M. Norrington sold 2,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.80, for a total value of $546,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 236 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.16, for a total value of $52,901.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,342 shares of company stock valued at $2,714,897 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk, Inc operates as a software design and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

