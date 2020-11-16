M&T Bank Corp Sells 1,429 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

M&T Bank Corp decreased its position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 84,774 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,429 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $6,765,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EW. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 218.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 59,443,975 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,108,172,000 after purchasing an additional 40,784,244 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 196.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,428,510 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,416,005,000 after purchasing an additional 32,751,525 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 210.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,345,153 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,406,055,000 after purchasing an additional 13,794,673 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 97.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,366,132 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $854,623,000 after purchasing an additional 6,095,867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 268.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,987,418 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $344,680,000 after purchasing an additional 3,632,715 shares during the last quarter. 79.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

In other news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 68,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.05, for a total transaction of $5,418,877.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 309,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,487,318.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 347 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.01, for a total transaction of $27,069.47. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 48,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,784,109.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 444,244 shares of company stock valued at $35,664,881 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EW stock opened at $81.78 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 3.52. The company has a market capitalization of $50.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $79.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.81. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 52 week low of $51.51 and a 52 week high of $87.79.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The medical research company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.06. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 18.18% and a return on equity of 29.00%. Analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on EW. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $92.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.61.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

Featured Story: How liquidity affects the bid-ask spread

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW).

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.