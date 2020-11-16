M&T Bank Corp Sells 1,673 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

M&T Bank Corp lowered its stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,319 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 1,673 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $5,525,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 5,020.0% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 256 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in T-Mobile US by 198.1% during the 2nd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 307 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC raised its stake in T-Mobile US by 95.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 287 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in T-Mobile US during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its stake in T-Mobile US by 53.5% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 310 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. 49.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

TMUS opened at $128.23 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $115.07 and a 200 day moving average of $107.96. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52-week low of $63.50 and a 52-week high of $128.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $159.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.77, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.32.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $19.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.31 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 5.19%. T-Mobile US’s revenue was up 74.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Monday, October 5th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on T-Mobile US in a research note on Monday, July 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price target (up previously from $135.00) on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 price target (up previously from $110.00) on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Thursday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.31.

In other T-Mobile US news, EVP David A. Miller sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 136,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,337,040. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP David A. Miller sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.45, for a total value of $1,701,750.00. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

About T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides wireless services for branded postpaid and prepaid, and wholesale customers in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, and other mobile communication devices, as well as accessories; and wirelines services.

Recommended Story: What is the Beige Book?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS).

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.