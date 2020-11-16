M&T Bank Corp Sells 2,520 Shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

M&T Bank Corp decreased its position in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 95,848 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,520 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in State Street were worth $5,686,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of State Street by 19,603.4% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 34,284 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,034,000 after buying an additional 34,110 shares during the last quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH lifted its holdings in State Street by 51.0% in the third quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 8,340 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $495,000 after acquiring an additional 2,815 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its holdings in State Street by 21.8% in the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 21,831 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new position in State Street in the second quarter valued at about $1,245,000. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in State Street by 2.8% in the second quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 74,829 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,755,000 after acquiring an additional 2,050 shares during the period. 90.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get State Street alerts:

STT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine raised State Street from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on State Street from $71.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on State Street from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised State Street from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on State Street from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.72.

NYSE:STT opened at $68.52 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. State Street Co. has a 12-month low of $42.10 and a 12-month high of $85.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $62.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.54.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 16th. The asset manager reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.76 billion. State Street had a return on equity of 12.24% and a net margin of 20.75%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.51 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that State Street Co. will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other State Street news, CEO Francisco Aristeguieta sold 62,183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.13, for a total transaction of $4,112,161.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 110,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,312,787.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

State Street Profile

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

Recommended Story: How Do You Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for State Street Co. (NYSE:STT).

Receive News & Ratings for State Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.