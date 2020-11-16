M&T Bank Corp Sells 3,841 Shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

M&T Bank Corp lessened its holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 4.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,560 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 3,841 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $7,538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 3.5% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 241,322 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $22,033,000 after acquiring an additional 8,141 shares in the last quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yum! Brands in the third quarter valued at about $200,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 137.8% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 7,769 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $709,000 after acquiring an additional 4,502 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha grew its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 40.8% in the third quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 5,576 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 1,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 5.7% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 38,941 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,555,000 after acquiring an additional 2,109 shares in the last quarter. 75.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Yum! Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $103.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.89.

In other Yum! Brands news, insider Tracy L. Skeans sold 3,370 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $320,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,252,670. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP David Eric Russell sold 3,387 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.02, for a total transaction of $352,315.74. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,101,828.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,671 shares of company stock valued at $2,607,846 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE YUM opened at $102.87 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.97. The firm has a market cap of $31.03 billion, a PE ratio of 30.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.93. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.95 and a 1 year high of $107.62.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The restaurant operator reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 18.78% and a negative return on equity of 12.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. Analysts predict that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 25th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 24th. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.96%.

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories.

